Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has expressed concern over the delay in issuance of the International passport, and, therefore charged the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to step up its game.

The monarch noted that the delay being experienced by the applicants does not portray the organisation in a very good light.

Olubadan gave this charge while playing host to Mohammed Tukur Umar, the new Comptroller of the organisation in Oyo State at his Alarere residence.

Oba Balogun maintained that the International Passport is a document that all bonafide citizens of a country are entitled to and to access it should not be cumbersome.

He told the new Oyo NIS Comptroller to leverage the new Passport Office opened in Oyo Alaafin in the state about two months ago to speed up actions on the issuance of the very important document and eliminate the frustration being faced by the residents, stressing that “we have a lot of complaints arising from the delay in obtaining the document.

“I want to appeal to you to use your good offices to ameliorate the sufferings of our people. I must also commend your Service in the efforts at tackling the problems of illegal immigrants and human trafficking. With the dawn of a new era birthing in Nigeria under the new President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is very hopeful that all the factors breeding the twin problems would be tackled”, Olubadan added.

In his brief remark, the Oyo State’s new Comptroller appreciated Oba Balogun for his efforts to ensure that peace reigns in his domain and pleaded for more of such, especially in the area of sensitization of people in the evils inherent in harbouring illegal immigrants and human trafficking.

While assuring the monarch on his observation of the seeming delay in the issuance of International Passports, he urged for patience on the part of Nigerians seeking to travel abroad to make sure they get the right documents, adding, “It is the inalienable right of anybody to ‘ja pa’, but, in doing that, please, let’s do so with the right documents”.

Umar also pleaded with Oba Balogun to use his influence through his members of the Advisory Council, Mogajis and Baales to sensitize the residents on the control of borders to checkmate the activities of illegal aliens as well as those encroaching on border communities. “We are doing our best in these areas, but, we will achieve our maximum success with your support and cooperation which is part of the reason for this courtesy call”, he stated further.