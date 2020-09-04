Pump, electricity price hike: CUPP kicks start move for nationwide protests

Following hike in pump price of petrol and electricity tariff by the Federal Government, Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) said it has commenced mobilisation of organised groups and individuals in the country to reach national consensus for nationwide civil mass action against anti- peoples’ policies of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

CUPP said this in a statement issued and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and Comrade Mark Adebayo, who is co-spokesperson of the body, disclosing that CUPP unit put in charge of the exercise under Barr.

Kenneth Udeze had since been “activated in view of the recent two most painful anti-people’s policies.”

According to the group, contacts were been made to reach out to civil society, political, ethnic, religious and organised groups, including Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), TUC, ASUU, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), NMA, and all other

professional bodies.

Others are: CAN, JNI, Ohanaeze, Arewa, Afenifere, Ijaw, Middle- Belt groups, with Mr. Femi Falana, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Dr. Joe Odumakin, among others also on the list of those planned to be contacted for the nationwide exercise.

CUPP said the planned exercise was in furtherance of the body’s patriotic objective of serving as a great defender of the citizens’ interest, adding that “the patriotic efforts is geared towards convincing these organisations on the need for a national civil action to protest and resist the increasing anti- people’s polices especially the painful increase in fuel pump price and electricity tariff coupled with the growing corruption and insecurity that have taken over Nigeria.”

The group, however, said its Human Mobilisation Unit would announce a date for civil action in collaboration with these organised groups and individuals once the consultations yielded a positive result.

