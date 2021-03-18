Gunmen kill four soldiers, three policemen, cart away arms in Anambra

Gunmen on Thursday reportedly killed four soldiers and three policemen in different locations in Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the killing took place barely 48 hours after suspected Fulani herdsmen allegedly kidnapped the President-General of Omor and a legal practitioner in the Ayamelum Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that kidnappers are demanding N50m ransom.

The hoodlums reportedly killed three policemen at Neni junction, in the Anaocha Local Government Area of the state, while their security vehicle was burnt while four Naval men were reportedly killed at Awkuzu, in the Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

A source who pleaded anonymity said that the gunmen rampaged Awkuzu Junction and killed the Naval officers on duty and carted away their firearms.

According to report, the four naval officers were on duty at the junction when the hoodlums attacked them around 2 pm Thursday.

A source who did not want to be quoted said: “Please seek an alternative route if you plan to go towards that axis. Please let’s be safe first then ask questions later.

“Similar thing happened a moment ago at Neni junction, just before Oraukwu. An eyewitness has narrated the experience to me. Police officers were killed and their weapons were taken from them. Their vehicle set ablaze.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Anambra State, DSP Tochukwu Ikenganyia, who assumed work on Wednesday, confirming the incident said that he has not gotten detail of what happened.

He said: “I’m making contacts to get details before I will issue a statement on the matter before long.”

A senior police officer in the command who pleaded anonymity said “the two incidents happened but I cannot ascertain the number of casualties as at the moment.”

