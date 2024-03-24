President Bola Tinubu who turns 72 on Friday, March 29, 2024, has placed a ban on all activities that should have marked the day.

Even though he noted that the day would be another important milestone in his life as a leader and a statesman, he has, however, prohibited family, friends, and associates from doing anything that may go contrary to the present mood of the nation.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, the challenging times, recent killing of military and police personnel in Delta, and other security breaches by criminals around the country make any celebration inauspicious at this time.

The statement reads: “During an auspicious occasion as this, it is customary for family members, friends, and associates to celebrate him in different ways.

“As the leader of our country, President Tinubu in deference to these challenging times will not host any birthday event and does not want any of his associates and numerous well-wishers across the country to organise any celebratory event on his behalf or in his name.

“President Tinubu appreciates the honour of being the leader of Africa’s leading nation at this time and he is working very hard to make life better for the generality of our people.

“According to him, because of the present mood of the nation and the recent killing of the officers and men of our Army and Police in Delta State and recent spate of security breaches by criminal elements in different parts of Nigeria, there should be no form of birthday event and placing of birthday goodwill advertorial messages in newspapers. Goodwill messages should not be placed on radio and television stations either.

“President Tinubu enjoins friends and associates who may wish to place goodwill advertorials to kindly donate the money to charity organisations of their choice in his name.

“Although the President appreciates the gallantry of our armed forces in freeing our children kidnapped in Kuriga, Kaduna State and in Sokoto State, he will use the opportunity of his birthday to reflect and re-dedicate himself to the task of building a more stable, more secure, virile, prosperous and united Nigeria.”