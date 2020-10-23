Protesters burgle COVID-19 palliatives warehouse in Osun, cart away items

Osun State residents on Friday burgled a warehouse located at Ede town and carted away COVID-19 palliatives meant to be shared for them by the state government during the COVID-19 lockdown to alleviate their suffering.

The people stormed the warehouse located Inside the moribund Cocoa Industry Ede in the Ede North local government area of the state where the items like cartoons of Indomie Noodles, bagged Rice and some other food items were hoarded and store piled.

The invaders who were mainly youths also made away with other raw food items like beans, noodles, sugar, salt, garri, rice, pastas and others meant to be distributed to the masses during the heat of COVID-19 pandemic.

Boldly written on the items were “COVID-19 Paliat” but was not distributed to the beneficiary by the state government then.

One of the youths whi identified himself as Adebola Adefisayo said: “We thank God for this discovery. Could you imagine these politicians hiding these food items meant for distribution to the poor masses during the COVID-19 pandemics.”

Details later…

