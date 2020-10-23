EndSARS: South-East govs, leaders condemn Lekki shooting, call for peace among ethnic nationalities

The South-East Governors and leaders have condemned as unwarranted, the shooting of peacefully protesting youths at the Lekki toll gate, Lagos State and urged the federal government to quicken investigation into the matter so as to immediately bring culprits to book in line with the laws of the country.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi disclosed this in Abakaliki while briefing journalists on the outcome of their virtual meeting on Thursday immediately after President Mohammadu Buhari live broadcast.

The leaders, then call on all ethnic nationalities in the country to continue maintaining mutual peace in the face of recent challenges occasioned by the ongoing protests across the country.

The leaders also, condemned in strong terms the recent video clip trending in the social media in which the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was alleged to have made provocative statements that further aggravated the protests.

They observed that Kanu had already disowned the video and called on the state governments of other tribes to ensure the safety of Igbos in their domain as much as they would protect theirs in Igbo land.

While sympathising with the Lagos State government and others who have lost their citizens in the protest, the leaders appealed to the youths in the country to disembark from the protest which they maintained has been hijacked by hoodlums.

While maintaining that the demands of the #EndSARS protesters have been met by Governments of many States, they advised youths to constructively engage with government towards meeting other genuine agitations of theirs.

The leaders further appealed to the country’s youths to desist from destroying public Infrastructures and facilities which were established for their benefits as leaders of tomorrow.

Umahi, however, advised his fellow governors to bring the youths close enough to governance for them to begin to appreciate the gains and enormous challenges in leadership.

Umahi concluded with an appeal to the youths to forgive their leaders wherever they have failed them, saying, “forgive and let us go back to the drawing board.”

The virtual meeting according to Governor Umahi was constituted of the Governors, the traditional rulers, the clergy and other eminent leaders of the zone.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens…South-East govs

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest…South-East govs South-East govs

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice….South-East govs

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE