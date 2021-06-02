Protect govt facilities, Delta youths urged

Following the sustained destruction of the Federal Government facilities in some parts of the country by bandits, the member representing Ndokwa and Ukwani federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Nicholas Ossai, has charged youths of his constituency to protect government’s establishments in their communities.

He made the appeal on Monday at his residence in Kwale, headquarters of Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State while addressing youth executives from Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Ukwani local government areas who paid him a courtesy visit.

Honourable. Ossai expressed dismay over the recent attack on Umutu Police Station in Ukwani Local Government Area by unknown gunmen and appealed to the youth not to allow themselves to be used to destroy government properties as they are there for their benefits.

He said that they should be vigilant at all times to report any suspicious character in their domains to the police.

Ossai observed that the importance of dialogue could not be overemphasised, stating that they should always use constitutiona youth means to express their grievances.

He said that the process might delay but assured them that their demands would surely be met, cautioning that secession was not the solution to the problem facing the country, adding that those clamouring for it does not mean well for the country.

The lawmaker appealed to youths, especially members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to sheathe their sword and take advantage of the constitutional amendment debate put in place by the Federal Government.

Responding on behalf of the youth executives, the youth leader from Ndokwa West, Comrade Osondu thanked the lawmaker for his support for the youth, especially his periodical youth empowerment programmes.

He assured him that they were ready to work with security agencies to secure government’s property.

