Delta community crowns new traditional ruler

Kingmakers of Ewu-Urhobo kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State have crowned Prince Bernard Ivumevmerhaye Awarieta as the new traditional ruler.

Awarieta was crowned by the Osuivie of Ahavwa Kingmakers, Olorogun Michael Ohwofaria on Sunday, at Ahavwa hall in Ewu-Urhobo after undergoing a rigorous selection process.

Addressing the crowd after the coronation of Awarieta, Olorogun Ohwofaria said, “The process we are undergoing now started since 2018 when our royal father joined his forebears and the three years interregnum given for the regent to rule expired on April 18, 2021.

He further disclosed that the process to elect a new king started on April 20, and the result of that process had culminated in the eventual coronation of Prince Awarieta as the king of Ewu Kingdom.

“Eight persons picked up the Ahavwa kingmakers form and from there we collated their data and scored them, after which we invited them for oral interview on May 28, 2021, and Prince Bernard emerged.

“Bernard Awarieta scored 85 per cent, followed by Charles Ziregbe, 75 per cent. Today, we are crowning the person who scored 85 per cent as the Ovie of Ewu kingdom and you can see what we are doing today is generally accepted by the entire Ewu kingdom,” Olorogun Ohwofaria noted.

On Chief Macaulay Ohwodje claiming the kingship of Ewu kingdom, Ohwofaria said, “Yes he was a contestant but he did not pick the Ahavwa kingmakers form and his family/Ekade ruling house did not submit his name to kingmakers.

“When we wrote the family to submit their nominees for screening, he did not come to collect the form before April 20, 2021 the closing date. So, he did not register with Ahavwa kingmakers of Ewu kingdom as one of the contestants and we closed him out of the race and Ekade did not bring his name to us.

“Any person parading himself as king is doing that on illegality and Ahavwa kingmakers of Ewu kingdom will not condone it.”

In his remarks, the new traditional ruler said that Ewu is to experience a new dawn as his reign would usher in development.

“Ewu Kingdom is dear to my heart and I am calling on all sons and daughters to come back home to invest, develop and make it great once again. This is no time for bloodshed but one for peace, love and development,” he said.

