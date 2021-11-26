Prospective corps member delivers baby girl in Iseyin camp

It was a joyous event on Thursday, November 25 as a prospective corps member who arrived at the National Youth Service Corps permanent orientation camp, Ogbakuta, Iseyin, Oyo State delivered a baby girl.

Olayanju Eniola, the mother, a prospective corps member with state code OY/21C/4581 fell into labour during her registration process at the NYSC camp in Iseyin and was quickly rushed to the General Hospital, Iseyin where she delivered a baby girl.

Mrs Christy Olatoye, Assistant Director Press and Public Relations Unit in a statement disclosed the news, adding that both the mother and child are doing fine.

Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, NYSC Oyo State coordinator also expressed gratitude to God for the safe delivery of the prospective corps member. She later led a delegation of principal camp officials to the hospital to see how the mother and child were faring.

Ogbuogebe having confirmed that both the mother and child were in a good health presented a cash gift to the newborn baby. She also appreciated the management of the General Hospital, Iseyin for their care and support for the mother and child.

Ismail Olayanju, the husband of the prospective corps member thanked the NYSC state coordinator and camp officials for the adequate care and management of his wife’s situation. He equally expressed his gratitude for the show of love to the mother and the new baby.

Principal camp officials present at the General Hospital with the state coordinator include the Camp Director, Mrs Mariam Umogah; Assistant Director Corps Inspection and Monitoring (Head Camp Clinic), Mrs Olusesi Adebimpe; Assistant Director Corps Inspection and Monitoring, Mrs Olusesi Adebimpe, among others.

Eniola, the mother of the newly delivered baby girl is scheduled to be sworn in as a corps member on Tuesday, November 30 along with several other prospective corps members currently undergoing documentation and registration process at the NYSC camp Iseyin.

