Proposed NYSC Trust Fund to address youth unemployment, says Adaramodu

Chairman, House Committee on Youth Developrnent, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu has expressed optimism that the proposed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund bill, 2022 when passed into law will tackle the menace of youth unemployment in the country.

Hon. Adaramodu who gave the assurance during an oversight to NYSC Camp Kaduna State, stressed the need for Nigerian youths to exhibit good character and conduct.

He disclosed that the Committee is poised to conduct oversight to all the 36 States of the Federation and FCT with a view to assess all the facilities and infrastructures as well as welfare packages provided for the Corps members and NYSC personnel.

“In the area of personnel, and overhead that Federal Government wherever they are lacking, we’ll ensure that those places are touched and that in the next Appropriation, then we make sure that we put those things into consideration and ensure that proper things are done especially for young adults who are Corps members across Nigeria.

“That is why I recommend to Corps members living here in Kaduna State to go and show that and exhibit that competence and excellence wherever you find yourselves.

“It is very very good that you are here today and I’m very happy that the crop of Corps members that are here today they are going to benefit and enjoy. One of those things that National Assembly is putting up to benefit Nigerian youths especially corps members who are young adults graduating from Nigerian universities even abroad.

“About two weeks ago you might be reading or hearing about it is that, we are proposing and we have even gone to the extent of first, second reading and public hearing of NYSC Trust Fund.

“During the public hearing DG NYSC was there, we allowed corps members to present papers and memos and your representative there spoke very very well, that person represented corps members seriously that I was very baffled.

“And what’s the meaning of that Trust Fund, as you are here many of you or before coming here would have known one trade or the other because nobody is devoid, everybody has one skill or the other even in the heart, either as a trade, as knowledge, as expertise as artisan or academic expertise.

“Once you are going out, when you are exiting NYSC that you can access fund which can make you to stand on your own. If you want to establish the fund is there from NYSC right away from camp not that you will leave NYSC and start scampering and start applying.

“But while you are in NYSC you are going to show that when I leave camp I’m going to set up a clinic as medical doctor or as pharmacist or as a radiographer. Then the NYSC will give you the tool to go out there and start to excel,” Hon. Adaramodu assured.

On his part, NYSC Coordinator Kaduna State, Mr. Isa Wanna showered encomium on the House Committee on Youth Developrnent delegation led by Hon. Adaramodu who visited us today to appreciate what we are doing and to see for themselves first hand, what the scheme is doing at all levels of its operations.

He expressed optimism that the proposed NYSC Trust Fund bill will be realised so that it will be for the benefit of humanity and to the glory of God.

