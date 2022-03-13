True Christians, step forward (VII)

Today, we return to the point that true Christians are the light of the world (Matthew 5: 14). As light exposes what is hidden in darkness, we as light of the world should expose evil for what it is.

Those who offer public education on security consciousness usually say that for improved safety in the society, “if you see something, say something”. That slogan applies, even in the affairs of God’s kingdom. God demands that those who know the truth should call others who err back to the right way. As light of the world, children of God should not keep quiet when they are in a position to correct what or who is wrong. God told Prophet Ezekiel:

Ezekiel 3: 17 – 19 Son of man, I have made you a watchman for the house of Israel; therefore hear a word from My mouth, and give them warning from Me: When I say to the wicked, ‘You shall surely die,’ and you give him no warning, nor speak to warn the wicked from his wicked way, to save his life, that same wicked man shall die in his iniquity; but his blood I will require at your hand. Yet, if you warn the wicked, and he does not turn from his wickedness, nor from his wicked way, he shall die in his iniquity; but you have delivered your soul.

Giving messages of warning or correction to people who require such is a divine duty that we should embrace as watchmen over our respective societies or communities. When watchmen refuse to speak as inspired, the society shall drift in negative directions, and the blame (and perhaps the consequence) shall be upon the watchman.

Why do those who know the truth sometimes fail to speak up? More often than not, the reason is fear. For those in our land who are withholding the truth because of fear, please find inspiration today from the story in 1Kings chapter 13. If God sends you on an errand that appears dangerous or risky, please rest assured that God can protect you while you are on the divine duty. And just like the three Hebrew boys (Daniel chapter 3), make up your mind that even if He decides not to save, you will still step forward on God’s behalf.

In 1Kings chapter 13, a man of God stepped forward and spoke as inspired by God. The king got angry and ordered his arrest. However, before that could happen, the Bible informed us in verses 4 to 5 that something more dramatic happened to the king:

“…his hand, which he stretched out toward him, withered, so that he could not pull it back to himself. The altar also was split apart, and the ashes poured out from the altar, according to the sign which the man of God had given by the word of the Lord”

Of course, this compelled the king to soft-pedal. All who are sent by God should stop nursing the fear of man.

to be continued

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Gowon tasks FG Gowon tasks FG

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Gowon tasks FG Gowon tasks FG