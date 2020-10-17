Prophet Iginla salutes #EndSARS protesters, calls for total reform

The General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, Brother Joshua Iginla has declared his support for the #EndSARS protesters across the country.

In a live video shared on his page, the prophet frowned at the rate at which young men are being killed as a result of police brutality.

He explained that most of them are being killed simply because of their dress code and ownership of laptops, which according to him, is terrible.

“Some of our youth have been killed innocently and massacred over dress code and for holding a laptop. We all know we are in a digital era where you transact business via mobile. It’s not everyone that is into cybercrime.

“The rate at which young men have been killed, bastardised and destroyed is terrible. We need to look at it seriously,” he said.

He made it known that the government also needs to pay attention to the salaries of security operatives and work on flushing out bad eggs while praising the good ones among them.

According to him, “Pay the soldiers and pay attention to them. That is not to say that fighting corruption in the police force is not important.

“Seriously. It’s not a one-way thing. it’s is a two-way thing from the salary of the police to the abuse of power from some few bad eggs among them.

It’s just like the stigmatization we pastors are facing that all prophets are corrupt. It’s everywhere. Let’s not generalise it. Let’s deal with the bad eggs, flush them out and reform them.

“I feel it’s not just about the brutality of police but bad governance we should deal with. When we have bad government, there will be issues of poor governance or poor attention to things that matter. Imagine we have one person having houses scattered all over the world like Dubai, Canada amongst others.

“They loot our money which can be used to pay police and boost their morale and make them discharge their duties effectively.”

