Insecurity: Northern Elders pass Vote of Confidence on Buhari

•Want Service Chiefs sacked •Express concern over continuous #EndSARS protests, killings, harassment of campaigners

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
President Buhari,
Northern Elders have passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, saying the President’s sterling leadership quality had kept the people more United despite threats in some quarters.
The elders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, CNEEPD),however,expressed dissatisfaction in the security sector, saying the prevailing insecurity had negatively affected the progress of the President Buihari’s  administration.
To this end,they insisted that the best way possible for the President Buihari to restore the lost glory in the security sector was immediate restructuring of the sector beginning with the sack of the Service Chief.
Besides,the group demanded for an independent forensic investigation into the expenditure of the Armed Force from December 2015.
The Northern elders,who also said  that insecurity and hunger were reasons behind the continuous protests by #EndSARS campaigners, kicked against killings, intimidation and harassment of protesters by men of the Nigeria Police.
They called on the Inspector General of Police,IGP Mohammed Adamu, to urgently arrest the erring police officers and hoodlums responsible for the attacks.
These were contained in a communique the organisation released to the media  on Saturday after its expanded meeting held in Abuja.
In the communique signed by Engr. Zana Goni, representing North East, Dr Mohammed Suleman,for North West and Prof. Ofa Afolabi, for North Central,the Elders said they were worried “over the plight of  IDPs  and the communities in the North East and called on government and International donors to as matters of urgency, do more in addressing the medical, food and sanitation needs of the people affected by insecurity in the region.”
The 12-point communique read in parts,:”After exhaustive and painstaking deliberation by the entire  Executives and Members of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, in Abuja, Nigeria the forum unanimously resolved as follows:
“That the forum passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and the 19 Northern governors.
“That we note with deep concern the momentum at which the end SARS and insecurity protest is gathering by the day across the nation and wish to state categorically that it is due to frustration occasioned by the president’s deliberately refusal to restructure the security apparatus of the nation despite daily calls  by Nigerians including the National Assembly to do so.
“That insecurity has links with all the problems Nigerians are facing today
“That we strongly condemn the killings,harassments, and attacks of protesting Nigerians by some overzealous members of Nigeria police and some sponsored thugs In  Abuja,Kano, Plateau and Bauchi States
“That we call on the inspector General of police to urgently arrest the erring police officers and hoodlums responsible for the attacks
“That we support in totality the continuous peaceful protests by Nigerians across the country over police brutality and call on the protesters to remain focused and peaceful
“That we condemn the persistent insecurity in Nigeria particularly in the North,  despite the huge investment so far running into trillions of Naira to Armed Forces of Nigeria
“That we call for an independent forensic investigation into the expenditure of the Armed Force from December 2015 till date.
“That we are deeply worried over the plight of  IDPs  and the communities in the North East and call on government and international donors to as a matter of urgency, do more in addressing the medical, food and sanitation needs of the people affected by insecurity in the region.
“That we call on Mr President to immediately sack the current service chiefs and restructure the entire security architecture of Nigeria.
 “That we further call on Mr President to take immediate advantage of the ongoing protests and restructure the country’s security architecture.
 “Finally, that the forum call Nigerians from all works of life to continue to speak out against the insecurity and urgent need of its restructuring until Mr President acts.”

