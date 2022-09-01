Promoting reading culture: Frankfurt Book Fair example

IT has become necessary for everyone to develop the act of reading as a culture owing to the growing nature of the world today. There is no doubt that in order for anyone to stay abreast of trending issues these days, it is sacrosanct that one has to nurture and upgrade the mind for reading; not just reading, but reading voraciously. To this end, the government as a ruling body – whether the local, the state, or the federal level – should be able to take the lead in encouraging the people to imbibe and develop reading habit so as to be able to meet up with the exigencies of today’s world. That is mainly what the Frankfurt Book Fair is instituted to showcase to the entire globe.

Book fair is usually an avenue created to display or exhibit books typically by a group of publishers or book dealers for promoting sales and stimulating interest. The Frankfurt Book Fair is said to be the world’s largest trade fair for books based on the number of publishing companies that are usually represented year after year. It is also considered to be the most important book fair in the world for international deals and trading. There has been a cascade of pleasant testimonies about Frankfurt Buchmesse – to adopt the German nomenclature, which simply means Frankfurt Book Fair. It is an exciting avenue where authors, publishers and different classes of lovers of books come together to celebrate and display written discourses. In fact, a book fair offers a wonderful opportunity to discover new writers and reconnect with the classics, as well as other countless thriller books.

Apart from the golden opportunity to cross-fertilise ideas among literary personalities, book fairs in general go a long way in promoting reading habits and shaping the character of individuals. It has already been revealed that Spain will be the Guest of Honour at the Frankfurt 2022 event, where visitors will encounter an extensive range of literatures and cultures. Thus, Frankfurt Buchmesse offers the aforesaid numerous opportunities, and much more. A book fair is usually an occasion for individuals or group to brandish their knowledge in terms of books and cultural creativity. It is undeniable that book fair builds excitement among the attendees and yoke people together socially and academically. Frankfurt book fair is out again to assemble people together where academic disciplines will meet disciplines, even as culture contact culture. It is my candid belief that Nigeria will not be left behind in this worthy moment that is already at hand. In spite of the economic and socio-political challenges in the country, Nigerians still remain a lover of books. It is a fact that the nation is blessed with scholars and celebrated scholars, writers and readers, as well as distinguished writers and readers.

The act of reading begins from crèche to the university level, which is the highest educational echelon in the world. It is important for the leadership of our nation Nigeria to encourage the citizens to embark on reading expeditions by providing the requisite enabling atmosphere. A country that intends to promote the reading culture should by all means resist all forms of strike actions, especially in the educational sector. If the issue of reading is handled with a lackadaisical attitude, the negative side effects will certainly permeate and transcend every facet of the educational system, thereby creating a society that does not see the need for reading at all.

The month of October is almost here again when lovers of books—educators, information officers, journalists or newsmen in general irrespective of their appendages from across the whole wide world— will leave the comfort or discomfort of their countries for Frankfurt to participate in the yearly event. Pertinent questions may be raised against this backdrop. In the spirit of promoting reading culture, how many Nigerians would be willingly willing to represent the country at the popular Frankfurter Buchmesse? How many honorable ministers, governors, senators, or other political heavyweights would accept to sponsor newsmen – journalists, information officers or whatever name they bear– to represent Nigeria on a media tour or to cover the Frankfurt Book Fair event? Hopefully, if Nigerian newsmen are well represented in Germany for the auspicious event, there is a yawning chance for them to come back home in due course with prize and pride, in addition to the obvious avenue of propagating reading culture. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.