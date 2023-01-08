Prominent indigenes caution Kogi gov for querying monarch

THERE is fear of outbreak of crisis in Kogi State over the query issued to the paramount ruler and Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, by the State government.

In the query, the Ebiraland monarch was accused of not attending the ceremony to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

But prominent members of the state, while speaking with Sunday Tribune on the issue, said the state government’s move could lead to breakdown of law and order in Ebiraland, alleging that the move was politically motivated.

President Buhari had paid an official visit to Kogi State on December 29, 2022, to inaugurate some projects

executed by the governor, Yahaya Bello.

But in a letter to the monarch signed by Enimola Enio-

la, Director of Chieftaincy Affairs, the Ohinoyi was accused of exhibiting actions capable of bringing

“Kogi State and Ebira land in particular to grave disrepute”.

The letter read in part: “It has been observed with serious concern that you have exhibited deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing Kogi State and Ebira land in particular to grave disrepute. These actions are quite unbecoming of a revered Royal Father of your status.

“Specifically, you were aware through many fora of the glorious visit of Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to Okene on 29th December, 2022 to commission land mark projects executed by our dear Governor, His Excel-lency, Alh. Yahaya Bello. In a flagrant disregard to the persons and high offices of the President and the Governor, you bluntly refused to come out and receive the President at the designated venue rightly approved by the Executive Governor of the State.

“This action of yours is an act of insubordination and disloyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, the Executive Governor of Kogi State and the entire Ebira nation as a whole. It portends grave danger to the Security of the State and laying bad precedence for Traditional Institution of the State.

“In view of the above, I have been directed to request you to forward a written explanation within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for these acts of insubordination and disloyalty.

Oral explanations may be required from you when a panel is set up to study your case. It is expected that you will accord priority to the content of this letter, Your Royal Majesty.





Some prominent indigenes from Kogi Central who chose to speak on condition of anonymity over fear of reprisal from government, claimed that the query was a deliberate attempt by the state government to get back at the Ebira monarch.

One of the leaders, while explaining said the issue is very delicate, stressing that they have to be very careful to avoid any problem.

A reliable source had disclosed to Sunday Tribune that the Ohinoyi’s problem with the state was his decision to support Natasha Ak-poti-Uduaghan, Kogi Central Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party amid threats from Governor Bello and the ruling APC.

The governor had warned monarchs in the state against receiving or supporting candidates from opposition political asides from his party.

He threatened that any monarch that received candidates’ asides from the APC would be deposed.

Calling on people to support Natasha’s ambition, the first class monarch had said, “My dear respectful citizens, I present to you my daughter, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.