Progress emerges winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7

After months of rigorous musical performances, Progress has emerged as the season 7 winner of the Nigerian Idol.

Progress emerged the winner after collating the highest votes from fans in a hugely contested battle with second-place winner, Zadok, dividing 45 million votes among themselves.

However, it was Progress who became the man of the night, winning N30 million Naira, an SUV, among other branded prizes.

The finale also saw the judges, Obi Asika, D Banj and Simi thrill the audience in various performances. Season six winner, Kingdom and music producer turned singer, Pheelz gave enthralling performances.

Progress joins an elite class of singers from reality singing competitions and will hold rank for the next twelve months until the next season.