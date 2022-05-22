Black Sunday in Anambra, as gunmen kill mother, four children, two others

It was a black Sunday in Anambra State following the killing of six persons in various locations in the state by gunmen.

Out of the number, four of them were siblings with their mother. The incident happened at Isulo, Orumba North Local Government Area.

The others took place at Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area, while another man was killed at Nanka Orumba North Local Government Area, all in Anambra State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists, that the gunmen invaded those areas and opened fire on the victims and left.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, could not confirm the incidents, as he said the details were sketchy

Rather, he said the command would talk about the incidents on Monday when they must have gotten a clear picture of what transpired.





However, one of the senior police officers in the state who did not want to be quoted told newsmen that the Isulo incident was true.

But the source failed to confirm the other two locations, saying, “I’ve not received the signals of those ones.”

Meanwhile, tension has heightened in Anambra State following the constant killings of persons on daily basis by gunmen.