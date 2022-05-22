Zoning: Chief Iwuanyanwu charges Igbo presidential aspirants to work hard

As controversies continue to trail the zoning of the presidency to the South East by the two major political parties in the country, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to the South East, Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has advised Igbo sons in the race to continue to work hard to win their elections.

The chairman of the Elders Council of Ohaneze Ndigbo told journalists in Owerri on Saturday that Ohaneze Ndigbo which is a socio-cultural organization in Igbo land has been working hard to achieve the zoning of the presidency.

He said Ohaneze Ndigbo and other members of the Union of Southern/ Middle Belt amongst other groups have earlier agreed that it should be the turn of the South-East to produce the next president of the country.

Iwuanyanwu advised the political parties to as a matter of importance show enough honesty and respect by adhering to the calls for the zoning of the presidency to the South-East zone.

Chief Iwuanyanwu dismissed the claims by some political parties in the country that they may lose the election if they zone the presidency to the South East, describing such a statement as untrue.

“I don’t think that is correct, the South East is just being denied of their right and it’s pure injustice.” He said





While urging leaders to stand on the path of honesty and keep to their words to ensure justice, Chief Iwuanyanwu stressed that it is wrong for a particular zone to be denied what belongs to them.

The former PDP presidential aspirant in the country expressed appreciation for some leaders such as Chief Ayo Adebanjo- leader of Afenifere, Chief Edwin Clerk- leader of South-South amongst other Nigerian leaders for standing on the agreement, justice and truth.

He however expressed optimism that Ohaneze would continue to take their strong position on the issue after the political parties have concluded their primary elections.

Reacting to issues surrounding former president Goodluck Jonathan’s presidential ambition, Iwuanyanwu said that he would be surprised to see Jonathan after 8 years in office to allow the same people who took over from him and accused him to ask him to come and contest the election again.

He said, however, the former President has denied it describing him as a peaceful man who ruled the country with the fear of God.

“President Jonathan is a very humble and nice person whose tenure was peaceful and I don’t think he would be deceived to come and run for election.” He said.

“PDP is the party that made a lot of sacrifices for him. I don’t think he has left PDP.” He stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Zoning: Chief Iwuanyanwu charges Igbo presidential aspirants to work hard

Zoning: Chief Iwuanyanwu charges Igbo presidential aspirants to work hard