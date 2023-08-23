Bisoye Coker-Odusote, 38, before she was appointed National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) boss, has 15 years of experience in technology, real estate/construction, oil and gas, finance and media. She was the general manager/CEO of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA). Earlier than that, she was Special Adviser on Technology to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while he was governor of Lagos state.

Bisoye Coker-Odusote is a professionally trained tech enthusiast who has held roles that improved stakeholders’ engagements and execution of digital transformation projects. Coker-Odusote served as Head of Information Technology and Communication at Bate Litwin, an engineering company working on projects such as Chevron ESA (JV with Atlas).

As a tech advocate and visionary, she was the National Database Project Director for the All Progressives Congress (APC), showcasing her commitment to utilising technology for transformative purposes.

The new acting Director General of NIMC, who has lived and worked in the United Kingdom and Nigeria, sits on the IT Data Network Limited board, amongst other key positions at home and abroad.

Out of her love for tech, Bisoye Odusote also founded a tech advancement initiative under The Bibi Coker Foundation that gives education grants to women studying STEM-related degrees.

