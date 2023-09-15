Operatives of the Anti Kidnap Squad of Anambra State Police Command have smashed yet another kidnap gang, this time at Nnewi Ichi, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Friday, said that the squad, which was on patrol with vigilante men on 13th September 2023, got information about the kidnappers’ hideout and stormed the place.

” A kidnapped victim found in the hideout was rescued and conveyed to a hospital at Nnewi for treatment. One of the suspected kidnappers was arrested.

“Operatives recovered One Pump Action Gun and two locally fabricated hand grenades at the hideout.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, while commending Police Operatives and the local Vigilante on this collaboration that has been effective against criminal elements, asked them to sustain the onslaught until the crime is reduced to the barest minimum and people can move around in safety.