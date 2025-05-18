Professor faults appointment of UNIZIK acting VC

A professor at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Au. Nkemdili Nnonyelu, has expressed disappointment and shock over the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor by the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council.

In a letter to the Pro-Chancellor, Nnonyelu described the process as “wrong, wrong-headed, ill-conceived, and certainly misdirected.”

Nnonyelu, a Professor of Industrial Sociology and Workplace Relations, claimed that the Pro-Chancellor’s actions were biased and that the criteria set for the appointment were designed to favor the selected candidate, Prof. Carol Arinze-Umobi.

“Your set criteria cleverly excluded Deans of Faculties, Provosts, Directors of Academic Planning, and other important and sensitive positions that your preferred choice did not hold,” Nnonyelu stated.

The professor also argued that Arinze-Umobi’s appointment is invalid due to her recent tenure as Acting Vice-Chancellor.

“Prof. Carol Arinze-Umobi just served within the last one year as Acting Vice-Chancellor for about four months. Therefore, her inclusion on the list of recommended persons, her participation in the interview, and subsequent appointment are all inconsistent with the express provisions of the law and, therefore, null and void,” Nnonyelu argued.

Nnonyelu further cited the Universities (Amendment) Act, which stipulates that an Acting Vice-Chancellor shall not hold office for more than six months.

“The new and second appointment of Prof. Carol Arinze-Umobi is wrong ab initio and, therefore, cannot stand,” Nnonyelu emphasized.

He also highlighted his own qualifications and experience, noting his service in various administrative and academic positions within the university.

“I have nothing personal against my colleague and friend, Prof. Carol Arinze-Umobi, but I am opposed to her appointment, as it is flawed, wrong, and patently so. It should be reversed,” Nnonyelu concluded.

The professor’s concerns are not limited to the appointment process but also extend to its potential implications for the university.

“If this is allowed to happen—as is often the case under your leadership—who knows what this university will become?” Nnonyelu warned.

