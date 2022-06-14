Probity in journalism

Journalism is a noble profession as it plays significant roles in all sectors. In developed countries, journalists are rated high. They are esteemed in all ramifications, especially if they maintain decency in their journalistic activities. The fact remains that if a journalist present himself as the paparazzo type, he will definitely be treated in that manner.

A professional journalist should not get involved in unprofessional activities that can violate the ethics of the profession. There is incessant brutalization of journalists in Nigeria these days, sometimes as a result of neglecting the ethics of the profession.

Objectivity is one of the ethics of journalism. It makes for the effectiveness of good reportage. Many journalists work contrary to the rules and regulations of the profession at all times. The truth of the matter is that journalists are beacons of hope to the general public.

Before any information is disseminated to the public, it has be verified in order not to become dysfunctional knowledge that will lead to chaos in the society.

A journalist should take cognizance of the laws of libel at all times. Decent journalists do not become sycophants who can easily morph into slaves of politicians, making slanderous statements against their political opponents.

As the 2023 elections are fast approaching, all journalists are implored to maintain probity in all conduct.

Rev. Oladimeji Michael Olalekan

Ibadan.