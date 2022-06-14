NIHORT builds capacity of Edo farmers with modern fish farming, livestock production techniques

NATIONAL Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT), Ibadan, has emepowered no fewer than 90 farmers in Edo State with capacity building on modern fish farming and other livestock production.

NIHORT informed that the training, was facilitated by member representing Akoko-Edo fedral constituency in the green chamber of the National Assembly, Honourable Peter Akpatson.

Addressing participants during the training programme, the Executive Director of NIHORT, Dr. Attanda Lawal, noted that the training was aimed at building capacity, upgrading and enhancing beneficiaries’ knowledge in modern fishing and farming technology.

Lawal stated that:”We want to upgrade your knowledge; we want to enhance your skills with modern technology in fish farming. We have to let you know the efficient and effective ways of producing fish and other livestock. In doing that, it will increase your income and bring food security to your immediate environment and Nigeria at large.”

On his part, Coordinator, Horti-Consultancy Services, NIHORT, Dr. Joel Akinfasoye, who was also one of the trainers, urged participants not relent in their efforts by continuing to engage in agricultural practices, saying it has the capacity of employing 70 per cent of Nigeria’s populace, if properly given the needed attention.