Probe of Chinese loan, affirmation that Reps not a rubber stamp ― OPC

Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has commended the House of Representatives for embarking on an investigation of the 1.5 billion dollars Chinese loan, saying the step taken by the Lower Chamber has affirmed its members as true representatives of the people and not merely a group of political jobbers and rubber stamp to the executive arm of government.

OPC gave this acknowledgement on Wednesday in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin, noting that the ongoing probe would expose the Federal Government’s sinister motive of mortgaging the future of the country with the Chinese government.

The OPC spokesperson, while faulting the loan procedures, said it thus appeared that the Muhammadu Buhari government was deeply interested in mortgaging the future of the country, declaring that the present economic situation in the country does not allow such loan arrangements.

“Let me commend the National Assembly for this bold step. It really shows that they are truly the representatives of the people. They are actually not the usual ‘rubber stamp’ Assembly.

“However, as an organization that is poised to correct the ills of the society, OPC had earlier raised its voice against the purported loan from China, but with the ongoing probe, it is obvious that members of the House of Representatives are up and doing in their jobs as the true representatives of the people,” he said.

“I am always worried about the policy programme and direction of this government. The Chinese loan arrangements have generated a lot of controversies simply because of its procedure, which by all means is never in the interest of the entire country. So, why is the Federal Government keen on embarking on a journey that could lead Nigeria to become eternal borrowers and losing the nation’s sovereignty to China?” he queried.

“Nigeria is not Zimbabwe or other East African countries, that is why we must applaud members of the National Assembly for initiating this probe so as to check the excesses of the executive arm of government, especially, from this misdirection and financial recklessness,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…