Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 50,000, death toll hits 985

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, announced 593 new COVID-19 cases in the country as total infections from the virus exceeded 50,000.
This brings the number of confirmed cases to 50,488
The NCDC made this known on via its official twitter handle.
“On the 19th of August 2020, 593 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 50488 cases have been confirmed, 37304 cases have been discharged and 985 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 593 new cases are reported from 16 states- Plateau (186), Lagos (172), FCT (62), Oyo (27), Delta (25), Rivers (20), Ondo (19), Edo (18), Kaduna (17), Enugu (12), Akwa Ibom (10), Ogun (7), Abia (6), Gombe (6), Kano (3) and Osun (3),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|17,092
|2,404
|14,487
|201
|FCT
|4,837
|3,423
|1,368
|46
|Oyo
|3,007
|1,319
|1,654
|34
|Edo
|2,475
|206
|2,169
|100
|Plateau
|2,043
|1,141
|877
|25
|Rivers
|2,027
|150
|1,820
|57
|Kaduna
|1,882
|261
|1,609
|12
|Kano
|1,683
|263
|1,366
|54
|Delta
|1,671
|185
|1,440
|46
|Ogun
|1,587
|232
|1,330
|25
|Ondo
|1,482
|678
|774
|30
|Enugu
|1,025
|155
|850
|20
|Ebonyi
|943
|58
|858
|27
|Kwara
|913
|249
|641
|23
|Osun
|757
|295
|448
|14
|Katsina
|746
|265
|457
|24
|Abia
|713
|128
|579
|6
|Borno
|706
|93
|577
|36
|Gombe
|684
|82
|579
|23
|Bauchi
|607
|55
|538
|14
|Imo
|506
|328
|168
|10
|Benue
|430
|282
|139
|9
|Nasarawa
|386
|102
|272
|12
|Bayelsa
|352
|8
|323
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|260
|44
|208
|8
|Niger
|232
|52
|168
|12
|Ekiti
|206
|104
|98
|4
|Adamawa
|185
|54
|119
|12
|Anambra
|181
|4
|159
|18
|Sokoto
|154
|0
|138
|16
|Kebbi
|90
|0
|82
|8
|Taraba
|78
|19
|55
|4
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Cross River
|77
|24
|45
|8
|Yobe
|67
|2
|57
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
