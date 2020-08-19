Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 50,000, death toll hits 985

By Tribune Online
Nigeria’s cases exceed 50000

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, announced 593 new COVID-19 cases in the country as total infections from the virus exceeded 50,000.

This brings the number of confirmed cases to 50,488

The NCDC made this known on via its official twitter handle.

“On the 19th of August 2020, 593 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 50488 cases have been confirmed, 37304 cases have been discharged and 985 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 593 new cases are reported from 16 states- Plateau (186), Lagos (172), FCT (62), Oyo (27), Delta (25), Rivers (20), Ondo (19), Edo (18), Kaduna (17), Enugu (12), Akwa Ibom (10), Ogun (7), Abia (6), Gombe (6), Kano (3) and Osun (3),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos17,0922,40414,487201
FCT4,8373,4231,36846
Oyo3,0071,3191,65434
Edo2,4752062,169100
Plateau2,0431,14187725
Rivers2,0271501,82057
Kaduna1,8822611,60912
Kano1,6832631,36654
Delta1,6711851,44046
Ogun1,5872321,33025
Ondo1,48267877430
Enugu1,02515585020
Ebonyi9435885827
Kwara91324964123
Osun75729544814
Katsina74626545724
Abia7131285796
Borno7069357736
Gombe6848257923
Bauchi6075553814
Imo50632816810
Benue4302821399
Nasarawa38610227212
Bayelsa352832321
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom260442088
Niger2325216812
Ekiti206104984
Adamawa1855411912
Anambra181415918
Sokoto154013816
Kebbi900828
Taraba7819554
Zamfara771715
Cross River7724458
Yobe672578
Kogi5032

