Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 50,000, death toll hits 985

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, announced 593 new COVID-19 cases in the country as total infections from the virus exceeded 50,000.

This brings the number of confirmed cases to 50,488

The NCDC made this known on via its official twitter handle.

“On the 19th of August 2020, 593 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 50488 cases have been confirmed, 37304 cases have been discharged and 985 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 593 new cases are reported from 16 states- Plateau (186), Lagos (172), FCT (62), Oyo (27), Delta (25), Rivers (20), Ondo (19), Edo (18), Kaduna (17), Enugu (12), Akwa Ibom (10), Ogun (7), Abia (6), Gombe (6), Kano (3) and Osun (3),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 17,092 2,404 14,487 201 FCT 4,837 3,423 1,368 46 Oyo 3,007 1,319 1,654 34 Edo 2,475 206 2,169 100 Plateau 2,043 1,141 877 25 Rivers 2,027 150 1,820 57 Kaduna 1,882 261 1,609 12 Kano 1,683 263 1,366 54 Delta 1,671 185 1,440 46 Ogun 1,587 232 1,330 25 Ondo 1,482 678 774 30 Enugu 1,025 155 850 20 Ebonyi 943 58 858 27 Kwara 913 249 641 23 Osun 757 295 448 14 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Abia 713 128 579 6 Borno 706 93 577 36 Gombe 684 82 579 23 Bauchi 607 55 538 14 Imo 506 328 168 10 Benue 430 282 139 9 Nasarawa 386 102 272 12 Bayelsa 352 8 323 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 260 44 208 8 Niger 232 52 168 12 Ekiti 206 104 98 4 Adamawa 185 54 119 12 Anambra 181 4 159 18 Sokoto 154 0 138 16 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Taraba 78 19 55 4 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Cross River 77 24 45 8 Yobe 67 2 57 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

593 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-186

Lagos-172

FCT-62

Oyo-27

Delta-25

Rivers-20

Ondo-19

Edo-18

Kaduna-17

Enugu-12

Akwa Ibom-10

Ogun-7

Abia-6

Gombe-6

Kano-3

Osun-3 50,488 confirmed

37,304 discharged

985 deaths pic.twitter.com/GNVBb96U0E — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 19, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

Nigeria’s cases exceed 50000

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…

Nigeria’s cases exceed 50000