Prince Otunba (Dr.) S. A. J. Ibikunle (A Foremost Nigerian Dental Surgeon)

- Born May 24, 1932, in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, Nigeria.
- He attended Christ Church School, Ilaro, Ogun State (January 1939-December 1947). He gained admission to Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, in January, 1948. He sat for the Cambridge School Leaving Certificate and passed in Grade 1. He was offered admission at the University of Bristol, England to study Dentistry. He was awarded the Bachelor’s Degree in Dental Surgery (BDS) in 1962 and return to Nigeria to start work at the Ministry of Health, Western Region.
- He designed and built the Maxillo-Facial Surgery Unit of the New Adeoyo Hospital, Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State.
- He was appointed Associate Lecturer, College of Medicine, University of Lagos in 1971-1986, and was an Examiner for final Fellowship of the Nigerian Postgraduate Medical College (FMCDS) for several years. He was appointed Head of Abeokuta Health Zone from 1984 to July 1989.
- He retired as a Chief Consultant Dental Surgeon for Ogun State in July 1989.
- At the Nigerian Dental Association meeting held in Abeokuta, Ogun State in February 2014, he was declared the “Foremost Nigerian Dental Surgeon.”
- Prince Otunba (Dr.) Samuel Ayinde Jaiyeola Ibikunle, president, Nigerian Dental Association (1981-1983) clocked 90 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
