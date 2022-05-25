Don’t force Ajibola on us, Ibarapa Central/North APC members urge Omodewu

The ward Chairmen of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ibarapa North Local Government arms of Ibarapa Central/North Federal Constituency have written the State Party Chairman against the rumoured decision to allocate the reps’ ticket to Honourable Muraina Ajibola.

Sabana, as Ajibola is fondly called, recently joined the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP)

The letter was unanimously signed by the chairmen comprising Alhaji Isiaka Kosemani of Ward 1; Ayanwale Solid of Ward 2; Kareem Waheed of Ward 3; Alhaji Kabiru Adeola of Ward 4; Tijani Wasiu of Ward 5; Ojekehinde Aremu of Ward 6; Hassan Uthman of Ward 7; Babatunde Hammed of Ward 8; Alade Akegbe of Ward 9 and Raji Najeem of Ward 10, appealed to Ajiboye Omodewu, its chairman in Oyo State to dissociate himself from supporting Saubana and to respect the simple zoning arrangement that has been in practice over years.

Noting the importance of equal representation in a democracy, the chairman reiterated “that in the interest of peace and peaceful co-existence across our federal constituency, zoning arrangement has been adopted for fair sharing, equity, and togetherness” within the party.

The problem, however, was not just the issue of zoning as the letter noted the real grievances behind the decision of the chairman against Saubana.

According to them, “Honourable Muraina Ajibola Saubana’s reign is no longer relevant in our Federal Constituency and he has been rejected by all and sundry, the reason he lost his structure in PDP before he was pushed aside.





“Apart from his lack-luster performance in his 12 years at the National Assembly, Hon. Muraina Ajibola Saubana has stepped on the toes of Constituents with his destructive tendencies.

“It is also expedient to note that Saubana lost at all the 7 Wards in his hometown at the last general election to affirm his rejection. The votes that brought him into office were cast in Ibarapa North Local Government and he has betrayed the trust reposed in him which will be devastating if featured at any election now.”

The chairmen noted that it has been rumored that Oyo State APC leadership is throwing its weight behind Honourable Saubana in the race for the 2023 House of Representatives and urged the party leadership against such a decision, stating that “Featuring Hon. Muraina in the next general election is nothing but insubordination and indecency which affect the good name the party is known for.”