Prince Charles, 71, has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House said today.

The future king had been displaying mild symptoms but remains in “good health”.

Clarence House said: “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

His wife Camilla, 72, tested negative for the bug, with the couple now self-isolating in Scotland.

They added: “In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Prince Charles had only just met with Prince Albert of Monaco earlier this month, who later tested positive for coronavirus.

The 62-year-old ruler tested positive just nine days after he sat opposite the Prince of Wales at a WaterAid event in London.

The Queen is currently in Windsor Castle after heading there a week earlier than planned amid the coronavirus panic.

The 93-year-old and husband Prince Phillip, 98, released a statement urging Britain to come together during the trying times.

(THE SUN UK)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE/

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

VIDEO: Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, has tested positive for coronavirus. This is according to a release by the Bauchi State government, signed by Senior Special Assistant (Media), Mukhtar Gididado. The statement made public on Tuesday contained that, “this is to inform the general public that the result of the six… See the video

Lagos Markets To Shut Down On Friday

Lagos markets, offices, showrooms, and warehouses operating under the umbrella of Market Leaders and Traders Association of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, will shut down, on Friday, over the raging coronavirus epidemic. In a statement issued this morning and signed by Comrade Christopher Okpala and Comrade… Read full story