COVID-19: Kano Govt debunks discovery of suspected case

Kano State Government on Thursday debunks as misleading reports insinuating discovery of a suspected Coronavirus case on an airline passenger at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

The state government expressed concern over a viral video on social media platforms insinuating that a passenger aboard a national carrier from Lagos to Kano developed symptoms of the virus.

It frowned at fake news peddled on social media platforms, saying such rumour was counterproductive to the campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hadiza Namadi, the Information Officer, Ministry of Health, in a statement on Wednesday in Kano, stressed that the threats posed by the Coronavirus pandemic were “no joke”.

Namadi quoted the Commissioner for Health, Dr Ibrahim Tsanyawa as saying: “We wish to state unequivocally that there was no passenger in the aircraft with a suspected case of COVID-19”.

She said that upon information about the patient, the epidemiology and the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) team at the airport, conducted preliminary examination on the passenger.

“The team confirmed that the patient is a first-time air traveller and developed phobia, which made him sick,” she said.

Namadi reiterated the commitment of the ministry to adopt proactive preventing measures to protect citizens and support the airport health personnel to carry out secondary screening of all in and outbound passengers.

