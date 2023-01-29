Primate Ayodele sends stern warning to Obi, Atiku, Tinubu ahead February 25 poll

“Let him sensitise them well on the PVC otherwise not all the youths following him will vote for him’’

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has released fresh warnings for the leading Nigerian presidential candidates; Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu, ahead of the next month’s general elections.

In a statement signed Sunday by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the fierce cleric spoke about the issues they will be facing before the election and how they can overcome the challenges.

For Peter Obi, Primate Ayodele advised him to work more on the North and sensitise his followers about PVC collection because most of the youths will not be able to vote for him. He explained that some old politicians will give him support but if he gets carried away by the crowd and fails to ensure they get PVC, he will have issues.

‘’Peter Obi still needs to work well in the Northern area, he should not be carried away by the crowd. He will gain the support of old politicians towards the election but some in the business world will work against him. Majority of the youths clamouring for him will not come out to vote, he should still work very well on those that have PVC and can vote for him. Let him sensitise them well on the PVC otherwise not all the youths following him will vote for him.’’

For the candidate of the PDP, Abubakar Atiku, Primate Ayodele noted that he will be supported by the northern elders but will be rocked with scandals.

‘’Atiku will still be rocked by blackmailing. He must do final touches so he won’t be disappointed by people he trusts so much. The Northern elders will support him for the election.’’

ALSO READ: My government will replace sharing formula with production formula – Obi

Speaking of the candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Ayodele made it known that the cabals in the current administration will be divided because of him and that his ambition will be resisted in the North, South-East and South-South regions of the State. He however urged him to work hard.

‘’The cabals will be divided because of Tinubu, there is still so much for him to do because his chances will be fought in the North, South-East and South-South. He should still work very hard. Emirs will give him support.’’

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele urged Nigerians to commit the election into God’s hands because there may be a crisis after the winner is announced. He mentioned that INEC’s credibility will be questioned and that the country needs to pray for peace.





‘’Let us commit the election in prayers, no one will want to believe in INEC, if anybody wins among these candidates there will still be problems. We need to take care and commit the election in God’s end so we can see peace.’’