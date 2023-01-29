Nigerian photographer, Abayomi Akinaina speaks on copyright infringement in creative industry

Nigerian ace wedding and beauty photographer, Abayomi Akinyemi Aina has spoken about challenges in the creative industry, citing copyright infringement as the major challenge in Nigeria.

The creative director of “Abayomi Akin-Aina studio” has revealed that this criminal act is a major challenge that affects the photography industry immensely.

According to him, the indulgence of people perpetrating this act has lead to the increasing rate of this crime, adding that people have taken to this act to sabotage the efforts of creatives who toil day and night in their various professions.

“We are in a country where people don’t even legalise rules and regulations. I also feel like you should understand the society you are from. I can remember when a friend of mine went to a class with Kelechi Amadiobi. Kelechi Amadiobi was like the major anchor at the event. Kelechi said to him, Mr. Yemi we don’t see your work often and he was like the reason why I don’t post my work is that people steal my works a lot.”