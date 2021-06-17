Lagos police arrest ex-convict, 126 others for traffic robbery in three months

An ex-convict, Tunde Ramoni, and 126 suspected traffic armed robbers have been arrested in different parts of Lagos State.

Ramoni was arrested by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) after returning from the correctional centre where he spent six months.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement he personally signed and made available to the Nigerian Tribune, said Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has again reassured Lagosians that traffic robbery will soon become a history in the state.

Adejobi said: “CP Hakeem Odumosu asserted that robbery in traffic has drastically reduced based on the available empirical figure of the isolated cases of robbery in traffic which is not unconnected to the command’s renewed anti-crime strategies being emplaced.

“Similarly, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the combat training, musketry and range practice for Police personnel in the command should be continuous as the command also commenced the training of the police operatives attached to the newly formed Anti Traffic Robbery Squad to tackle the menace of robbery in traffic in Lagos State.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu strongly attributed successes recorded in the fight against crimes and criminality in the state to training and re-training of police officers and men and constructive collaboration with the public and other security agencies in the state.

“In the same vein, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) again nabbed two (2) notorious suspected robbers along Ikorodu Road, Lagos on 15th June, 2021. The two (2) suspects are Tunde Ramoni, m, 21 and Adepoju Samuel, m, 34.

“Tunde Ramoni, who hails from Ibadan, Oyo State, was arrested at Ojota, while Adepoju Samuel who hails Ogbomosho, Oyo State, was caught in the act while robbing a motorist with unregistered motorcycle (Okada) around Tipper area, Ketu, Lagos State.

“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Tunde Ramoni was once arrested with a gang of ‘Pick Pocketers’ in 2019 and was convicted to 6 months imprisonment.”

Odumosu directed that the two suspects be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation.

The police also stated that “similarly, police operatives attached to Apapa Division of the Lagos State Police Command, today Wednesday 16th June 2021, arrested one Ibrahim Abidun, m, 26, at Agbomalu Apapa, Lagos State, with two (2) locally-made pistols.

“Other items recovered from him include two (2) live cartridges, assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp,” the statement said.

The commissioner has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.