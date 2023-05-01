Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has vowed to reclaim his alleged stolen mandate in court.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Awka, the former Anambra State governor reiterated his commitment to exploring every legal option to ensure that he reclaims his mandate.

Obi had contested in the last presidential election and came third, behind the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Despite coming third, Obi insisted that he won the election and had headed to court to contest the outcome of the poll.

“Earlier, I interacted with the Anambra State Labour Party Stakeholders in Awka. The meeting was quite animated and constructive.

Part of our discussions centred on the way forward for the party,” Obi tweeted. “I reassured them of my readiness to go all the way and explore every available legal option to ensure that we get our mandate back. I appreciated all their support so far, as I assured them of mine. PO.”

Obi’s determination to reclaim his mandate underscores his belief in the democratic process and the importance of upholding the rule of law.

His commitment to exploring all legal options available to him is a testament to his resilience and unwavering determination to ensure that justice is served.

The LP stakeholders’ meeting provided a platform for Obi to engage with party members and outline his plans for the future of the party.

