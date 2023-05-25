A group, Better Governance for Nigeria (BGN) on Thursday in Abuja, held a peaceful rally to ask the Nigerian Judiciary to give all political parties fair hearing at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The Convener of the group, Abayomi Runsewe while addressing journalists at the rally, expressed fear that if fair verdict is not given by the tribunal, it could lead to dissatisfaction from some parts of the country.

Runsewe who is also a social advocate urged the Judiciary to consider the cases based on merit so that after the judgement, some groups will not feel marginalised.

“Today, we are concerned about the state of the nation, but we don’t want to be in one side, we are concerned about Nigeria. Our message today is to the judiciary and the law enforcement agency.

“We are urging the judiciary to listen to the both side of the coin, we want them to consider the cases on its merit, we want judgement to be based on merit so that after the judgement we will not go back again into violence or other form of separation or some people feel marginalised.

“We want to raise a new consciousness in Nigeria, we want an egalitarian Nigeria, a Nigeria that is pragmatic in nature, where things are judged on merit and we are urging the judiciary to be above board.

“So, we are urging the judiciary today to be fair to all sides and give a good verdict. We are talking about the Presidential Election Tribunal, we are concerned that it is a new dawn, we don’t want things that will be as usual, we want a new Nigeria and we believe that the judiciary are going to be up to task and give a good judgement”, Runsewe noted.