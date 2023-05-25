The Interparty advisory council, Southwest Zone has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his conferment as the Grand Commander of the order of the Federal Republic.

This was contained In a congratulatory message signed by the chairman, IPAC, Southwest zone, Wale Adebayo on Thursday.

The IPAC Chairman in the statement described the national award for the president-elect as a well-deserved one.

Adebayo said that Tinubu’s contribution to Lagos state as Governor and Senator was unquantifiable.

He said “Bola Tinubu’s contributions to Lagos state and his senatorial district were unquantifiable, he has used his position as Lagos state governor and Upper Chamber Legislator to touch lives positively and reposition Lagos state and his senatorial district with the provision of infrastructure, basic amenities, human capital development, and empowerment that are unprecedented.

“Hearty felicitations to Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu on the conferment of National Honours as Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR)

“This award by the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is a well-deserved one and as well a proud testament to your many years of hard work and dedication to the service of humanity and our fatherland.

“On behalf of the Interparty Advisory Council, IPAC, Southwest zone, I congratulate you on this well-deserved national award”, the statement reads.

