Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-elect, has paid tribute to the late Peter Enahoro, a revered figure in Nigerian journalism, who passed away at 88.

Enahoro, the former Editor-in-Chief/Managing Director of the Daily Times, was celebrated for his unwavering commitment to media excellence and national development.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the Office of the President-elect and signed by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu acknowledged Enahoro’s immense contribution to Nigeria’s march towards nationhood as a prominent journalist of his era.

Tinubu praised Enahoro as a patriot who dedicated his entire career to advocating for a better Nigeria where every citizen can find joy and fulfilment.

“An author, businessman, and publisher, Mr Enahoro will be remembered and forever cherished for his unwavering belief in the greatness of Nigeria and for using the instrumentality of media practice to promote good governance, the rule of law, and social justice in our country,” Tinubu stated.

He also paid tribute to Enahoro’s seminal book, ‘How To Be A Nigerian,’ which he published in 1966, and hailed it as a reference material on good citizenship.

Furthermore, Tinubu highlighted Enahoro’s remarkable achievements within the media profession and in nation-building, citing his appointment as Editor of the highly influential Sunday Times at the age of 23 in 1958 and as Editor of the Daily paper in 1962 before assuming the position of Editor-in-Chief in 1966.

He also noted that Enahoro returned to Nigeria in the 90s to assume the position of Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Times.

“The news of the death of Mr Peter Enahoro at 88 brought sadness because our society is always better and enriched by the wisdom of our venerable senior citizens like veteran journalists in the class of Peter Pan who shaped and changed the course of history with the power of their pen,” Tinubu said.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Enahoro’s immediate family, associates, and admirers while urging Nigerians to follow in his footsteps.

Tinubu praised Enahoro’s exceptional contributions to the journalism profession and Nigeria, describing him as a committed Nigerian nationalist.





“Peter Pan did extraordinarily well for the journalism profession and for Nigeria. I wish him eternal rest,” Tinubu concluded.

