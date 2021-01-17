Presidency confirms Buhari’s approval of Marwa as chairman NDLEA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of former military administrator of Lagos and Borno state, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd) as the Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In a response to an enquiry from Nigerian Tribune, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, affirmed that the president has given his go-ahead for the appointment.

“It’s true. The President has approved General Marwa as the new NDLEA Chairman,” he said in a text message.

Before this appointment, Marwa was the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse, PACEDA, between 2018 and December 2020, at which time he presided over the development of a blueprint on how to end drug abuse in Nigeria.

A graduate of the Nigerian Military School and the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, Marwa also has a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University and another master’s degree in International Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh.

The appointment is with immediate effect.