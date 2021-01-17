Powerson urges Nigerian leaders to motivate talented Nigerians

By Seyi Sokoya

General Overseer of Holy Ghost Royal House of Restoration Church and convener of Royal Festival of Praise, Supreme Archbishop Emmanuel Powerson, has advised Nigerian leaders at various levels of government to motivate talented Nigerians and youths at large as it will enhance the progress of the country.

The cleric gave the advice during a press conference on the forthcoming Church›s Royal Festival of Praise tagged, ‘The Gathering of Kings to Praise the King of Kings’ slated for January 23, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He noted that Nigeria is blessed with talented and skillful individuals that can come up with new invention on how to move the country forward.

He said a lot of talents and brains are wasting away in Nigeria due to a lack of national motivation and encouragement.

“Nigeria is backward academically, technologically, research, scientifically because we have not been pragmatic with each other.

“Nigerians are super-talented and skillful, but we are not maintaining and motivating them. Some of the best doctors you can find in the United States are Nigerians.

“It is time for our leaders to sit down and think about how to plan for the future and move the country forward,” the archbishop said.

Speaking on the forthcoming Church›s Royal festival of praise, the convener of the programme said that event will be graced by dignitaries and traditional rules in and outside the South-West.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month. Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…