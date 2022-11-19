Prepare Ikokore/Ifokore the Ijebu way

Ikokore, sometimes called Ifokore, is a Nigerian yam Pottage dish made with water yam (called Isu Ewura among the Yorubas). It is a delicious meal and it originates from the Ijebu people of Ogun State.

To make your Ikokore/Ifokore more delicious and enjoyable, make sure you add as much protein as possible. To get started, you will need:

INGREDIENTS:

Water yam

Palm oil

Onions

Scotch bonnet pepper

Smoked fish (Titus/panla)

Salt and seasoning to taste

Ogiri Ijebu (fermented locust beans)

Crayfish

METHOD

Slice the water yam into small pieces, then peel and grate. After grating the yam, add salt to it, add seasoning, crayfish and mix together.

Blend your scotch bonnet pepper and onions, set aside.





Get a pot and place on medium heat. Pour palm oil inside. When it gets hot, add ogiri (fermented locust beans) and allow it to fry for a bit.

Proceed to add blended pepper, seasoning cubes and salt inside. Add the smoked fish and every other protein you plan to use. Allow it fry for five to 10 minutes and stir occasionally to prevent it from burning. After 10 minutes, remove the fish from the stew, leaving just the stew in the pot.

Reduce the heat, then scoop the grated yam into the stew, do this in both big and small lumps. The small lumps will dissolve in the stew, forming a mushy type of consistency while the bigger lumps will create the lumpy ikokore consistency. Do not stir; leave the contents to boil for eight to 10 minutes on low heat.

Stir properly using a wooden spoon and mash the ones you find too clumpy. Taste for seasoning and salt, and adjust if necessary.

When you are satisfied with the taste, transfer the fish (and any other protein) back into the pot of ikokore and add crayfish.

Leave to simmer for three to five minutes and your ikokore is ready to eat.

Serve the ikokore alone or eat with eba.

Enjoy!

