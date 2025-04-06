Power play behind killings in Benue, Coalition alleges

Amidst the confusion caused by the alarming security crisis in Benue State, certain Civil Society Organisations have attributed the situation to a power struggle between the Benue State Government and forces within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North Central state, in a battle for supremacy.

Comrade Igwe Ude-Udanta, Chief Convener for Civil Society in Nigeria, alongside his colleagues in Advocates for Social Justice, raised the alarm at a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday.

Flanked by Comrades Guana Joseph Benjamin, Tijani Usman, Danielson Momoh, and Abdulmiminu Tijani, Ude-Udanta recalled the crisis of confidence between the Benue State Government, led by Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia, and the State Chief Justice, Justice Maurice Ikpambese. He maintained that those uncomfortable with the governor and his loyalists reclaiming lost ground are allegedly instigating unrest in a sinister plot to push for the declaration of a State of Emergency in the North Central state.

The Coalition, which identified forces within the Benue State chapter of the APC, appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rein in elements it alleged were determined to make the state ungovernable for Governor Alia.

Comrade Ude-Udanta’s statement read in part:

“Nigerians celebrated Justice Raphael Joshua Egbe of the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi for granting an order restraining the Benue State Local Government Election Tribunal from sitting anywhere outside Benue State as stipulated by the electoral laws of the State. But seven days later, Justice M. M. Adamu of the FCT High Court issued another order compelling the Local Government Election Petition Tribunal to sit in another State, Abuja, and even barred it from sitting in Benue State in clear violation of the electoral laws of State.

“However, the Hon. Justices of the Tribunal upheld judicial integrity in delivering fair judgment so far.

“We strongly commend the Hon. Justice D. E. Igoh, Evelyn Ngodoo Esq., and Adamu Stephen Jime Esq. for the sound, constitutionally based judgment devoid of bias and political sentiment, which has restored hope in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man. We urge other Tribunal panel members to deliver judgment based on the electoral laws of Benue State and devoid of sentiment, but on its merit.

“We are happy to inform you that we received a letter from the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice K.M.O. Kekere-Ekun, assuring us that actions are being taken on our petition against the Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, and Justice M. M. Adamu of the FCT High Court for judicial misconduct.

“However, some dishonourable members of society have constituted themselves as elements intent on destabilising Benue State and, by extension, Nigeria. They understand the process and believe that the same way they are losing cases at the Tribunal may extend to the National Judicial Council (NJC), where the Benue Chief Judge is to be tried based on our petition.

“Gentlemen of the press, since the day the Benue State Local Government Election Tribunal delivered judgment in favour of the elected councillors from the seven local government areas of Benue North West Senatorial District (Zone B), hell has been let loose in Benue. Every day, there are pockets of killings, which we believe are being sponsored by some National Assembly members who have constituted themselves as enemies of the State.

“It is worrisome that people elected to serve the public are the very ones indirectly harming them, just to score political points. What benefit do the people gain if they continue to lose their loved ones because certain individuals want a state of emergency declared in their own state? These rascals must be stopped. Do they think Nigerians will fold their arms and watch these few elements pull down the country?

“We call on the security agencies to immediately go after the serial killers in Benue State. Street and campus cults are being utilised, while the blame is being shifted onto the State Governor for failing to provide security—even though it is well known that State Governors do not control security matters in Nigeria. That responsibility lies with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“These same characters boldly declare their support for Mr President while simultaneously sabotaging his administration and secretly sponsoring insecurity in Benue State.

“We make bold to say that Mr President has achieved much in the area of security and should be supported by all well-meaning Nigerians to do more. We believe that a thorough investigation by the security agencies into the killings in Benue will expose many politicians.

“We wish to raise this alarm and call on all relevant security agencies: some disgruntled persons from Benue State—including a former APC Chairman, some serving National Assembly members, and appointees of Mr President—are currently mobilising more than twenty thousand people for a protest in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with the aim of causing chaos in the country. This must not be allowed.

“They orchestrated killings in Benue and now seek to amplify the unrest in the FCT through a mass protest to cause civil disturbance in the nation’s seat of power. The security agencies must investigate and prosecute anyone found complicit in treasonable felony, regardless of their status, before it is too late.

“We urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to watch his back, as these individuals are close to the government, have access to funds, and could do anything to make a statement.

“Mr President sir, your enemies are within your circle, but you shall overcome all animosity. These individuals have access to security and large sums of stolen funds, which could be used against anyone or any authority.

“Mr President must be aware that his administration is under attack by the very people he appointed to sensitive positions, under the guise of targeting the Executive Governor of Benue State—the working governor.

“We, and they, know that their only recourse is to incite civil unrest and bring about more death and hardship to Benue communities and Nigeria at large, solely to tarnish the image of this administration.

“The Inspector-General of Police must not take this information lightly, as the danger is imminent. The Police must be seen as proactive, just as the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria is proving to be.

“To this end, we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately deflate the influence of those in Abuja who are supporting civil unrest in Benue State, even if they are top government officials in the Renewed Hope Administration.”

