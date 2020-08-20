NIWA commissions 36-seater ferry boat at Yelwa-Yauri, Kebbi

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has commissioned a 36-seater ferry boat at Yelwa-Yauri, Kebbi State.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday by the Ag. GM Corporate Affairs, Mr Jibril, Darda’u which was made available to Tribune Online in Lokoja.

The Managing Director of NIWA Chief Dr George Moghalu thanked God for the opportunity given to the Authority to procure the 36-seater ferry boat on behalf of Senator Bala Ibn Na`Allah as part of his constituency project.

The MD also acknowledged the kind support given to NIWA by the Yauri Emirate council in fulfilling its official responsibilities.

He also appreciated the Senator for his commitment and desire to create an enabling environment for water transportation to grow.

He further stated that “the importance of water transportation cannot be overemphasised for both facilitating the transportation of cargos and personnel in strengthening our economy and at the same time exploring tourism potentials of water transportation.

“I am also appealing to the government of Kebbi State to encourage NIWA by assisting it to ensure companies, organisations and the public that are using NIWA’s Right of Ways which is one hundred metres perpendicular from the point of River must be made to pay their legitimate fees”.

In his speech, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah promised to bring more development to his people as the ferry being commissioned is just the beginning as two more ferries are on their way coming, one from Lagos and the other from China.

He added that, in addition to the Jetties he has built before in the Area, he is also planning, in conjunction with NIWA, to build a ferry terminal.

Thereafter, the Emir of Yelwa -Yauri HRH. Dr Muhammed Zayyanu Abdullahi (CON) cut the tape to commission the new ferry boat for the general use of his people and there was a boat ride in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Earlier, the Managing Director of NIWA paid a courtesy call to the Emir of Yauri, during the visit the Emir raised three critical issues in the areas of litigations, clearing of water hyacinth/removal of wrecks and the development of the Inland Waterways for the optimum benefit of his people.

Responding, the MD of NIWA promised to address all the issues raised by the Royal Father.