Kwara Government-owned Harmony Holdings Ltd has commended the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its effort in helping to recover its assets from looters.

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the company, Alhaji Abdulahi Abdulmajeed, gave the commendation when he led a delegation of the management staff on a courtesy visit to the commission in Ilorin on Thursday.

Abdulmajeed said that the role played by the commission, in recovering the state assets from treasury looters, was commendable.

He described EFCC as a partner in progress, having contributed so much to the development of the state.

“The commission has done so much in helping the state government to recover its assets from suspected treasury looters

“We thank the zonal head for giving us the opportunity for this visit and we appreciate your efforts in fighting corruption in Kwara.

“Harmony Holdings Ltd commends your efforts for supporting the administration of Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara,” he said.

The GMD, however, appealed for more support and pleaded with the commission to assist the agency in achieving its mandate.

Responding, the Ilorin Zonal Head of EFCC, Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent, Kazeem Oseni, promised to do more for the state in terms of recoveries and in prosecuting corrupt officials.

Oseni also assured the visitors of maximum cooperation in the ongoing efforts to bring sanity to society.

“EFCC, in the fight against corruption, is always ready to help the state, individuals and organisations in assets recovery and that is why we have our zonal offices across the country.

“We make sure all corrupt elements are fished out and dealt with according to the law,’’ he said.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…