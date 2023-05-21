Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has called out his colleague, Spyro, for allegedly declining to do a song collaboration with him.

Portable revealed this in a post on his verified Instagram page on Sunday.

The ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner stated that he was more established than Spyro, as he accused the singer of being proud.

He said, “So wine me ni, Akparo abi Spyro. You neva make am u dey form ajebo.

“How many show you don go, ma je ko lo ma ti e si upper o. Iwo to ye ko lo ma manage, o wa lon package. Come make we give you chorus make u blow more.”