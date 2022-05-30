Lagos Accord Party votes ex- LG boss, Hakeem Dickson as gov candidate

Latest News
By Bola Badmus- Lagos
Lagos Accord Party votes,

Hon. Hakeem Olaogun Onikoyi Dickson, who is former Chairman, Surulere Local Government, on Monday was voted unanimously as the governorship candidate of the Lagos State chapter of Accord Party (AP).

Dickson, a seasoned accountant and health and safety practitioner, emerged victorious through the nomination and voice votes being the only aspirant, at the party’s primary held at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the party, Comrade Lanre Ogundare confirmed his victory, declaring: “By the power vested in me, I hereby declared Hon. Hakeem Olaogun Onikoyi Dickson as the governorship candidate of Accord Party for the 2023 General Elections.”

Present at the event was the National Secretary of Accord Party, Mrs Ajajah; Hon. Kako Are, other party leaders, among others.

