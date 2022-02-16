Popular gospel act, Testimony Jaga speaks on 2022 'One Jesus...' event

Popular gospel singer, Salau Aliu Olayiwola aka Testimony Jaga, has said winning souls for Christ through his songs and empowering the helpless, mostly widows, orphans and others are his source of happiness and were sustaining his ministry.

Testimony Jaga said in an interview around this year’s ‘One Jesus, One Church, One Halleluyah’ event that the event holds every second Friday in January and the idea behind this event is to bring everyone together no matter your religion or belief.

He said: “We are not trying to push the one religion or religious agenda, but we are trying to bring unity and love among people. When you shout ‘praise the Lord’, the response is always “Halleluiah” no matter the denomination or doctrine. So, the event is to foster unity and also to empower people on the street and bring hope alive.

In the third edition, Testimony Jaga said his act was ‘Street Gospel Movement’ which he said means ‘Jesus on the street’, saying: ‘The Good news is the Gospel and the movement is to take that Gospel to the street; to every nook and cranny, to every hood, to every slum, to everyone no matter the ethnicity, religion or background.’

The gospel singer, also known for generously giving scholarships to students and also empowering others, said he had ‘empowered thousands and have been able to send 40 people back to school, while others are enjoying scholarships in various institutions.

“We were also able to empower over 89 widows and during our Tuesday radical prayer. We were able to have seminars and training for over 150 people in hairdressing, tailoring, soap-making etc. Rams and cows were given out to different people as a means of appreciation. It has not been easy but it’s been worth it. God has been our backup and of course a few friends, associates, people that believe in this movement and some corporate bodies too.”

