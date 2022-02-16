Reps pass sexual harassment prohibition bill through Third Reading

• To probe Ministry of Works& Housing over alleged fraudulent award of fake employment letters

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
sexual harassment prohibition bill , Reps to probe WAEC, Reps to investigate NAFDAC, Reps decry increasing cases of ritual killings, call for declaration of national emergency, Reps decry increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, Executive must secure NASS approval before tampering with country’s savings, Constitution Review: Reps seek creation of additional 111 seats for women at NASS, Reps condemn resurgence of coups in West Africa, Reps move to protect capital market investors, Reps seek establishment of NYSC Trust Fund, National Public Safety Board, N1bn alleged extra-budgetary spending, emergency on production of staple foods, incessant bank robberies, committee to probe release of bandits, Youth Entrepreneurship Development Fund, Reps probe MDAs over fake employment, payroll padding, Nigeria Postal Commission, menace of bank robberies, rights of persons living with disabilities, Climate change: Reps to provide 10-year economic framework to develop non-oil sector, strict implementation of executive order, bill on free health care, Reps approve external loan, Reps observe one minute silence, Reps task FG on sale of 4000 houses,resettlement of Bakassi people, gas assets, Families of victims killed by Customs, Reps urged to stop dealing with current ANLCA leadership, Reps suspend recruitment, Reps task FG on repair, committee to meet with NCAA, Aircraft handling charges: Lawmakers put new rates on hold, Reps to probe skyrocketing, Reps urge FG to secure release of illegally detained Nigerians abroad, Reps lament influx of bandits, Reps target $60 oil benchmark, presentation of 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP report, Reps demand investigation, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps accuse PPPRA of doctoring, DBN disbursed N130bn, Reps pass bill on ownership, Reps back electric power, Reps halt planned sale , Reps move to subject, Reps want electricity sub-station, Reps to probe Nigerian ArmyReps receive report, Ad-hoc Committee’s report on PIB, Electoral Act, Reps unhappy over free-fall, NIRSAL’s N205bn agricultural loan, stalls probe of looted funds, Caucus set to drag to Court , Reps adopt report on establishment, against physically challenged citizens, Reps to probe Customs over alleged killing of five Nigerians in Oyo, Modular Refinery Licenses, Reps call for prosecution of assailant of late Iniubong Umoren, Reps approve $7.031bn loan, Reps to probe food programme, Reps move to create additional, bill to specify time frame, Reps minority caucus urges, Reps move to criminalise ballot, local government autonomyReps approve N1.679trn revenue, Reps push devolution of powers, Reps propose 0.05per cent , Reps to partner stakeholders, Reps seek peaceful resolution, National Assembly is broke, eight years power outage, prioritise funding, Reps urge FG to rescue, breach of democratic ethos, Pension, Reps to probe utilisation, blocal production of ammunition, udget for North East Commission, Reps raise alarm , Service Chiefs, FG, Diaspora policy, Reps minority, Eid-el Maulud, Nigerians , Greater population of Nigerians , Reps to meet ASUU, #EndSARS, Police brutality, Buhari, Reps FG properties projects, Reps Aviation bills, CSOs NGOs Reps, Reps on Aminu Kano Airport, Reps drill LAUTECH, university of technology, Reps committee, NDDC, NBET, CBN foreign reserve, Reps summon NNPC, external loan, Reps summon, debt, firm DE CON, NAOC, CBN, PENCOM, FIRS, NSITF , Reps, house, Supreme Court Justices, other judges, immunity, power sector, Obasanjo, Excess crude account, AGF, Accountant General, $11bn, Electricity, bill, NEITI, revenue, FIRS, 2020, human organ harvesting, $1.035bn domiciled secretly, Representatives , NPAReps, contractors, contract, NDDC, commercial banks, MDAs, TSA, customs, harvesting, organsfirst reading, revenue leakage, Reps, Currency Conversion Freezing Order, SON, Reps, nigerian embassy, vouchers, N343m, Federal ministry of water resources, probe, electoral commissioner, Akpabio's letter, pension fund, sum, reps direct mdas on igr, DPR officials, electric power sector reform, illegal importation of arms, National Power Training Institute, 1993 Treaties Act, unremitted crude oil revenue, probe Fulani National Movement, increase number of Appeal Court judges, Reps probe Export Free Zone operations, compulsory vocational studies in secondary school, hike of electricity tariff

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, passed through Third Reading the bill which seeks to prohibit sexual harassment of students in Nigeria.

The Senate bill which was transmitted to the House for concurrence seeks to make comprehensive provisions for the prohibition and punishment of sexual harassment of Students by Educators and other persons in and out of Tertiary Educational Institutions and for related matters.

The bill was passed after the adoption of a motion sponsored by the Majority Leader, Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

Also at the plenary, the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila set up the Conference Committee to harmonize the NIPOST Bill with the Senate.

Also at the plenary, the House mandated its Committee on Public Petitions to investigate a petition presented by Hon. Ben Igbakpa on behalf of Mr Richard Oghene who complained about the Minister of Works and  Housing, Raji Fashola and some other senior officials of the Ministry bothering on intimidation, threat to his life, abuse of power, as well as an allegation of fraud in the award of fake employment letters in the Ministry.

The Committee on Public Petitions is also expected to investigate a petition laid by Hon. Preye Oseke on the wrongful dismissal of a complainant from the Nigerian Army.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

Reps pass sexual harassment prohibition bill through Third Reading

You might also like
Latest News

Popular gospel act, Testimony Jaga speaks on 2022 ‘One Jesus…’…

Latest News

Fuel scarcity: Give up petroleum ministry, PDP tells Buhari

Latest News

PDP extends tenure of Lagos chapter Caretaker Committee by one month

Latest News

FEC okays N1.171trn contracts for transportation, education ministries

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More