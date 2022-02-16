Reps pass sexual harassment prohibition bill through Third Reading

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, passed through Third Reading the bill which seeks to prohibit sexual harassment of students in Nigeria.

The Senate bill which was transmitted to the House for concurrence seeks to make comprehensive provisions for the prohibition and punishment of sexual harassment of Students by Educators and other persons in and out of Tertiary Educational Institutions and for related matters.

The bill was passed after the adoption of a motion sponsored by the Majority Leader, Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

Also at the plenary, the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila set up the Conference Committee to harmonize the NIPOST Bill with the Senate.

Also at the plenary, the House mandated its Committee on Public Petitions to investigate a petition presented by Hon. Ben Igbakpa on behalf of Mr Richard Oghene who complained about the Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola and some other senior officials of the Ministry bothering on intimidation, threat to his life, abuse of power, as well as an allegation of fraud in the award of fake employment letters in the Ministry.

The Committee on Public Petitions is also expected to investigate a petition laid by Hon. Preye Oseke on the wrongful dismissal of a complainant from the Nigerian Army.

