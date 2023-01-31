Poll: Police train 612 officers to combat cultism, kidnaping, electoral violence nationwide

Ahead of the forthcoming general Elections, the Nigeria Police Force has trained 612 officers from across the six Geo-Political zones of the country on effective strategies for combating cultism, kidnapping and electoral violence during the polls.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Tuesday by the Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, the training which was held at six different venues in each of the six geo-political zones was organized by the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with Wan Diyos Limited, a consulting firm, and had renowned members of the academia as well as a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG Hashimu Ibrahim Argungu (Rtd.) as resource persons.

Police explained that its training workshop probed historical antecedents as well as contemporary issues and solutions to the challenges of cultism, kidnapping, and electoral violence in the country.

According to the statement, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba emphasized that the training was germane in light of the upcoming general elections to prepare officers to train their men on vibrant tactics to identify and decimate threats to election security management.

It added that the IGP also assured that the training and retraining of police personnel for election security management and professionalism, in all areas of modern policing, would be a continuous project even after the 2023 general elections.

It further added that the Inspector-General of Police charged the trainees to deploy the expertise gained from the workshop towards improved management of cultism, kidnapping and election related violence even as he directed them to ensure the knowledge cascades to other officers and men serving in their respective stations/units for a holistic approach to election security management during the 2023 general elections for free, fair, credible and acceptable elections.