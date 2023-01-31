Ondo social group hands over refurbished vehicle to correctional center

A Social group in Ondo State, Elites Banter Club, on Tuesday presented and handed over a bus refurbished by the club to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Ondo State Command.

Speaking while handing over the refurbished vehicle to the officials of the Correctional centre, the President of the club, Engineer Kolapo Talabi, said the club took the responsibility to repair the vehicle which had been abandoned due to the accident.

Talabi, who was represented by the Vice President of the club, Oluwaseun Adeboyejo, said the bus involved in an accident and subsequently abandoned as the correctional centre thought it was beyond repairs.

According to him, the repair of the bus was in fulfilment of the club’s objective of contributing towards social and community development of its immediate environment.

He noted that the move will go a long way to ease the burden of the correctional service and to complement the government’s effort.

He said it was aimed at complementing the government’s efforts in ensuring adequate welfare of the inmates.

He said “The new vehicles will be used to transport detainees from one Correctional Center to another, to the Courthouse and to the hospital when they are sick.

“It would ease the logistics challenges confronting the management of the home and also boost the morale of inmates”

While appreciating the club, the Controller Nigeria Correctional Service Ondo State Command, Mr Ope Fatinikun, expressed delight and gratitude to the club for the gesture and support

He disclosed that the social club has met the immediate need of the center saying, the vehicle is an essential need of the service in the state.





He called and appealed for more support, especially in the area of welfare of the prisoners, saying there were still areas begging for attention.

He said the current administration in prisons service is doing so much in terms of giving the equipment a facelift in terms of infrastructure, saying there were so many challenges but government could not do it alone.

He however, handed over a letter of appreciation by the comptroller General of NCOs, Mr Aliu Nababa to the Klub, urging other spirited individuals and organizations to emulate the club.

