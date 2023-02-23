By: Subair Mohammed

To combat crimes and aid effective monitoring of electoral activities, the Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira, has presented operational vehicles to two divisions of the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police.

The vehicles were presented to Itire and Ijeshatedo divisions of the state police command at a brief ceremony held at the council secretariat on Wednesday.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Dr Apatira explained that the vehicles are meant to assist the divisions in intelligence gathering as well as boost the morale of the officers for effective delivery of their tasks during and after the general elections.

He stated further, “the vehicles would not only strengthen the security architecture of the council area during and after the general elections, it would aid the division in their electoral monitoring duties and also curb cases of violence associated with general elections.

“I therefore charge benefiting divisions to make judicious use of the vehicles and engage more in intelligence gathering and community policing.”

He, however, lamented that the security challenges facing the nation were mega and multifarious, while the resources to tackle the problems were meagre, while further charging the rank and file of the 2 division to engage more in intelligence gathering and community policing.

Reacting on behalf of the two divisions, the Divisional Police Officer, Ijeshatedo division, CSP, Mathew Olaore commended the council boss for the gesture and his supports to the police formation while soliciting for more support from the state government for an improved and effective policing.

He emphasized that the reinvigorated security strategies in Lagos state has helped in crime busting and reduction.

He disclosed further that the Apatira-led administration has been supportive of the two divisions in so many ways including the construction of administrative offices, provision of security devices, gadgets and other logistics to the police.

Present at the presentation ceremony were representatives of Onikate of Ikate Kingdom, Area Commander, Area D Mushin, ACP Abubakar A. Shika, CSP Casmir ihiezu and Mr Agunloye Cleopa, OC, NSCDC, and CDC chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Otunba Dupe Adekoya.