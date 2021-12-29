Police van crushes ASP to death in Ekiti

A police van conveying operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command has crushed an Assistant Superintendent of Police to death in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The deceased identified simply as Ayeni was said to have been crushed to death while on a motorcycle by the police van along the federal polytechnic road in the state capital on Tuesday evening.

It was gathered that the operatives from the Rapid Response Squad were said to have received a distress call from Ikole-Ekiti on activities of some cult groups and were heading to the area when the incident happened.

The police van according to an eyewitness vile off the road and crushed the officer who was coming from the opposite direction.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Sunday Abutu who confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday added that the police van developed a mechanical fault midway and crushed the officer.

He said, “Unfortunately, while on their way, one of the three patrol vehicles developed a mechanical fault, went off its lane, and hit an oncoming motorcycle ridden by a policeman who had closed from work and was returning home.

“The Policeman was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was confirmed dead by a medical doctor while eight other RRS operatives in the patrol vehicle sustained different degrees of injuries and are currently in the hospital receiving medical attention.

He added that the Police Commissioner, Tunde Mobayo has commiserated with the family of the deceased cop and as well visited the injured officers in the hospital.

